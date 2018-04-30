Stern warning for defendant

An 18-year-old man was told that the ‘touchy feely’ days of youth courts were over as he was now in the adult court.

Ronan McMahon, Old Portadown Road, Lurgan, appeared last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

At an earlier hearing he pleaded guilty to disorderly behaviour and resisting police. The case was adjourned to obtain a pre-sentence report.

The court heard that on April 22 last year police were dealing with an unrelated matter at the underpass on the Portadown Road in Lurgan.

McMahon lost his temper, shouted at police and then threw a bottle which landed beside the police vehicle. He said: “If you f—kers hadn’t sprayed my friend this would not have happened.”

Police had received a noise complaint and when they got to the area they went to speak to someone who was holding a large plastic pipe. CS spray was used by police.

A barrister representing McMahon said her client had relevant previous convictions. She explained the defendant was 16 at the time of the offence but there was trouble in serving the summons and he now found himself in the adult court. The barrister added he had stayed out of trouble and was now in full time employment.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, told McMahon this was his first appearance in an adult court and the ‘days of touchy feely’ in the youth courts were ‘well and truly over’. She imposed a conditional discharge for 12 months.