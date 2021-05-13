1. The Barbican Gatelodge

Standing at the end of an old stone bridge across the Glenarm River, The Barbican Gatelodge is a charming building complete with gothic windows and a stone turret staircase. Early evening delivers the most spectacular views here. So get ready to head up to the roof garden to see the coastline in all its twilight glory. This self-catering accommodation is the perfect romantic hideaway and the ideal starting point for a road trip to discover the dramatic Causeway Coast, stopping off at the 5* Giant’s Causeway and 4* Carrick-a-Rede Rope Bridge en route. From the wonderful to the quirky, this is Northern Ireland’s past and it’s all yours to explore. There’s the perfect spot out there for your romantic getaway, so go get it.

Photo: Google