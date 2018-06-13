Staff say thanks after Big Shops Showdown success

Staff at the Cancer Focus Northern Ireland charity shop in Banbridge have said a huge thank you to their customers for their support during their recent Big Shops Showdown.

The Big Shops’ Showdown, organised by Business in the Community, encouraged business volunteers to take over the running of 10 Cancer Focus NI’s charity shops across Northern Ireland, with each team competing to raise as much money as possible for the charity.

Pictured are some of the heroes from the recent Big Shops Showdowns from left are Maureen Cargin, Nora Faulkner, Jennifer Crossland, Melissa Faulkner.

The Banbridge shop was taken over by Healthy Built Environment (HBE), based in Newry, who were crowned overall winner in the competition - they raised a magnificent £12,513 through sales on the day and fundraising before the event.

Melissa Faulkner, manager of the Cancer Focus NI shop in Banbridge said: “We were delighted with the huge amount of money raised by HBE. Their volunteers worked really hard to achieve this magnificent amount. We are also amazed by the generous support that our customers and the general public in the town have shown. We cannot thank everyone enough for their help. Our shop has only been open for a few months but it is already doing extremely well. This successful event is only one of many more we hope to organise in the future.”

Roisin Foster, Chief Executive, Cancer Focus NI said: “We are absolutely thrilled with the results of the Big Shops’ Showdown. The fundraising total surpassed all of our expectations. We are extremely grateful for all the hard work by those involved and for the support the public has given us.

“Every penny raised will stay here in Northern Ireland to provide vital support services for local people including family support, counselling, art therapy for anyone affected by cancer, a NurseLine and a bra-fitting service for women who’ve had breast cancer.”

Grace Rainey, Banbridge with another 'big hero'.

If you would like to make a donation to our store at 42 Newry Street or arrange for a collection to be made, call 028 4062 4132.

Anyone who has concerns about cancer can call the Cancer Focus NI NurseLine on 0800 783 3339.