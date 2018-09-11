St Mary’s say goodbye to Mr Timothy Doyle

St Mary’s Primary School, Banbridge, was shocked and saddened by the sudden passing of their much esteemed colleague and friend, Mr Timothy Doyle.

Timothy dedicated 30 years of his life to the teaching profession and shared his expertise and knowledge with pupils, teachers and parents.

He had a passion for Mathematics and imparted a love of this subject to all who had the privilege of knowing him. It was this love of numeracy that led Timothy to establish Maths Improvement NI, a programme to support good practice in the teaching of maths. This was disseminated throughout schools in Northern Ireland with great success.

Timothy had a love for children and had their best interests at heart. He was able to engage easily with his pupils and use his talents to help them reach their potential. His sense of humour and fun was shared and enjoyed by the children of St Mary’s. Timothy instilled in his pupils many of the values that he held dear; respect, good manners, fairness, courtesy and decency, to name a few!

Timothy was an avid supporter of Gaelic Games. He was an enthusiastic GAA coach in St Mary’s and loved the success his teams achieved at school and county level. Alongside Clann Na Banna, he established the “Gaelic League” in 1991 and its legacy continues today. Due to his influence and encouragement, many were attracted to Gaelic games, who otherwise may not have been.

Timothy left a lasting impression upon all those who made his acquaintance, in both his personal and professional life. He was a true gentleman with a kind and caring heart and had the talent of making others feel at ease. Timothy made time for everyone and was undoubtedly the ‘life and soul’ of many a school outing and staff celebration. His presence will be greatly missed. His colleagues and friends cherish fond memories of the ‘yarns’ and ‘craic’ they shared. He was an inspiration to everyone and the school feels truly blessed to have know him: ‘You will be forever in our hearts.’

“He kept at true good humour’s mark, the social flow of pleasure’s tide. He never made a brow look dark, nor caused a tear, but when he died.”