St Colman’s have a ‘super’ tour

Local families attending the Family Health Initiative at St Colman’s Primary School recently visited Moundview Eurospar in Dromore for a supermarket tour.

The Family Health Initiative is a healthy lifestyle programme delivered by Early Years- the organisation for young children in the Southern Trust and is funded by the Public Health Agency.

During the supermarket tour both parents and children took part in a fantastic scavenger hunt to find all the healthy food items on their sheet. Prizes included a reusable shopping bag which were given to everyone who found the correct answers. Diane Glasgow, Community Health Co-ordinator and Hannah McBride, Community Health Support worker from Early Years provided top tips for families to be healthier including checking food labels to look out for hidden sugar and fat. They also provided tips on how to shop on a budget by shopping locally and looking out for special offers.

Families had a great time at Moundview Eurospar in Dromore and could sample some of the fantastic hot foods they have on offer while the staff showed the families around the store.

The families loved trying hot stew, soup and stir fry noodles which were made with fresh meat from the in store butchery counter.

The Family Health Initiative is a fantastic, free, family focused healthy lifestyle programme for all families in the SHSCT area with children aged 8-11. This eleven week programme encourages families to get healthier and try new sports and activities including dance, badminton, hockey, smoothie making, cookery and much more. There is no better way to spend time together as a family than having fun, trying new foods and activities.