SRC students learn to ‘Respect the Road’

Students at Southern Regional College Banbridge have become the latest group to experience one of Northern Ireland’s most hi-tech and engaging road safety initiatives.

Delivered by Autoline Insurance, the ‘Respect the Road’ campaign has reached more than 25,000 pupils in Northern Ireland to date. The programme is made up of an informative and interactive road safety workshop as well as a state-of-the-art car crash simulator.

The simulator used is a specially equipped Ford Focus ST that includes in-car screens, speakers, smoke machines and bespoke hydraulics to recreate a real life fatal crash incident that led to a 17-year-old driver being sent to prison.

The programme was rolled out in schools and colleges every day during Road Safety Week as Autoline Insurance Group reinforced their commitment to educating young drivers on the dangers they will face when using our roads.

Suzanne Curtis, Marketing Manager for Autoline Insurance Group, said: “As a local insurance broker, we’re passionate about working with communities to make our roads safer and tackling issues relevant to young drivers.

“Our ‘Respect the Road’ campaign is part of a wider effort to educate young people before they start driving, so that they are aware of the enormous responsibility that comes with getting behind the wheel. We believe that this will result in increased awareness of the long-term consequences of distracted or dangerous driving and will hopefully lead to a decrease in the negative statistics associated with young drivers in the region.”

During the visits, students were advised about how road safety apps such as Autoline’s award-winning ChilliDrive product can dramatically improve safety standards. ChilliDrive statistics released earlier in the year revealed that the Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council area ranked seventh of the 11 council districts in overall safety and finished bottom in analysis of safe cornering.

Despite the high-profile attention which road safety messages receive, 68 people died on Northern Ireland’s roads in 2016. Almost 30 per cent of those killed were under 25-years old and 10 of the total fatalities were in the Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council area, the joint highest of the council districts in 2016.

For further information about the ‘Respect the Road’ programme contact Evanna Kieran at Autoline Insurance Group on 028 3025 9011.