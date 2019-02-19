Spreading the message of hope

The members of Loughbrickland Women’s Institute hosted Jo-Anne Dobson, Kidney Care UK Northern Ireland Ambassador as guest speaker at their President’s Night at the Belmont Hotel, Banbridge.

Mrs Dobson, who 11 months ago donated a kidney to her son Mark, is travelling across Northern Ireland to explain her personal journey with Organ Donation, the needs of kidney patients and the work of the charity.

Jo-Anne Dobson cutting the 64th anniversary cake with Loughbrickland Women's Institute President Reta Mulligan.

Jo-Anne said: “I am thankful to the members of Loughbrickland Women’s Institute for giving me the chance to bring the Kidney Care UK message of hope. This was a special 64th birthday for the branch and I was honoured to join them at their President’s evening as guest speaker. I also want to thank the ladies for their support for my charity Kidney Care UK – this will make a massive difference to the lives of the local kidney patients and their families who we support right across Northern Ireland.”

Loughbrickland WI’s press correspondent Christine Martin continued: “We enjoyed an excellent dinner at the Belmont Hotel. Jo-Anne Dobson gave us an inspirational talk about her own journey and role as Ambassador for Kidney Care UK, which supports patients and their families. Northern Ireland has the highest kidney donation rate in Europe. This is our WI charity for this year.”

Concluding Jo-Anne added: “I have a life-long passion for promoting Organ Donation and was delighted to take up the invitation to talk about donating a kidney to my son Mark as well as the life-saving and changing power of Organ Donation.

“I commend the President Reta Mulligan and her members for their long term support for the life-saving power of Organ Donation. In my role as Ambassador for Kidney Care UK I am keen to get the opportunity to meet and speak with as many organisations as possible to spread the message that we all have it within us to be life-savers!

“Kidney Care UK has the backs of people affected by kidney failure and this fantastic support enables us to continue our vital work.”

If you can help support Kidney Patients in Northern Ireland in any way you can contact Jo-Anne by email at ambassadorni@kidneycareuk.org.

You can find out how Kidney Care UK can support you or how you can get involved and support the charity by visiting kidneycareuk.org.