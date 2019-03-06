Special exhibition celebrating ‘tech’

Southern Regional College is hosting a special exhibition event to celebrate the achievements which the Banbridge campus has made over the past 115 years.

Building work on the new £15 million state-of-the-art SRC Banbridge campus, scheduled to open in September 2020, is already well under way and this unique event will give former students, staff, associates and members of the public a unique opportunity to say a final farewell to the ‘old’ campus on Castlewellan Road.

A rear view of the old library and technical college following its extension in 1927 which remains in existence today.

The event, which is open to everyone, takes place on Tuesday, March 26 at 6pm and will incorporate a special exhibition to celebrate the Ccollege’s proud history, legacy and successes.

It will also provide an opportunity to find out more about what the new, state-of-the-art campus will offer.

The Banbridge Technical School, as the college was previously known, was first established in 1902 and shared a building with the Free Library located on the Downshire Road.

For over 115 years, the institution has been a key educational and social pillar.

A view of the new campus which will open in September 2020.

The current Castlewellan Road building was opened in 1962 and is now due to be replaced with a new, modern campus which will power the educational, business and community needs for future generations.

To mark the end of this significant chapter in Banbridge’s history, SRC organised the event to allow everyone associated with the ‘old’ Castlewellan Road building – as well as those with a keen interest on the history of the campus – the chance to retrace their steps back through the past, rekindle some old memories while learning more about the exciting plans ahead.

Working directly with the FE McWilliam Gallery and Studio, Banbridge, and by delving deep into the college’s own archives, visitors can tour the building to reminisce and view old photographs and memorabilia from that last century

From sculptors to journalists, the SRC Banbridge Campus has helped to shape the careers of thousands of local people.

The event takes place at the SRC Banbridge Campus from 6pm until 8pm and SRC is urging anyone who would like to share their own personal memories, photographs and memorabilia to get in touch as soon as possible with Darrelle McSherry by email at mcsherryd@src.ac.uk or by phoning 028 3025 9626.

If you would like to attend, you can register at www.lookingbacklookingforward-banbridge.eventbrite.co.uk