Special evening of remembrance and reflection for Ulster Defence Regiment

An evening of remembrance and reflection for the contribution of the Ulster Defence Regiment in Northern Ireland is being held next month.

DUP MLA Carla Lockhart and Banbridge UDR Association are set to host the evening in association with The Rt Hon Sir Jeffrey Donaldson MP, President of the UDR Association.

The evening will take place in Banbridge Orange Hall on May 3, at 7:30pm.

It will be an evening of testimonials of former service personnel who suffered at the hands of terrorists as a result of their desire to defend Queen and Country as members of the Ulster Defence Regiment.

Dr Stephen Herron who is a lecturer at Queen’s University of Ulster will compere the evening and will interview Mr Eric Glass QGM DCM (Highest decorated UDR soldier in NI), Mr Samuel Brush MBE BEM and Mrs Barbara Wilson a former Greenfinch.

Speaking ahead of the event Carla Lockhart MLA said: “This is an opportunity to remember and reflect of the contribution these brave service personnel made in service to their country.”

She added: In some of the darkest troubled days in Northern Ireland the UDR were a bulwark between innocent victims and terrorists. It is important that these stories are captured and told to future generations.

“We must remember those who paid the ultimate sacrifice and highlight the brutality of the terrorist’s actions in Northern Ireland. I would encourage people to come along from right across the Upper Bann constituency and indeed Northern Ireland. It will be a very powerful night and one when we can salute those who served within our Armed Forces.

“Booking is essential: carlalockhart@outlook.com or telephone 02838310088.”