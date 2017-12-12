Spat blood into police officer’s eye court told

When he became involved with police in Portadown a 19-year-old man spat saliva containing blood into a policeman’s eye, Craigavon Magistrates Court heard last Wednesday.

Johnathan Johnston, Flax Street, Belfast, at a previous court had admitted a series of offences which happened on March 19 this year.

They were two assaults on constables, resisting a constable, criminal damage to a police vehicle and disorderly behaviour at West Street, Portadown.

The case had been adjourned so that a pre-sentence report could be obtained.

The court heard that police were called to an incident and following an arrest the defendant became disorderly and resisted an officer, twice kicking him on the right leg.

Johnston spat in the eye of another officer and his saliva contained blood which meant the victim had to undergo tests.

The defendant also spat inside the police car and it cost £56.16 to clean the vehicle.

A solicitor representing Johnston said it was an ugly incident and his client had forwarded a letter of apology to the police and court service.

The solicitor said that Johnston thought he had been wrongly accused and had taken a lot of alcohol.

He added that his client had stopped drinking and stopped substance abuse for nearly four months and was involved with a boxing club.

The solicitor added that he had obtained employment and was willing to do community service.

Deputy District Judge Anne Marshall described Johnston’s behaviour as ‘nothing short of disgraceful’.

She said that police statements described him as having a wild look in his eyes and he attempted to head-butt an officer.

The judge told Johnston: “After all that you spat several times at a police officer.”

She sentenced the defendant to 100 hours community service on the assault charges and imposed a conditional discharge for a year on the other three offences.

Johnston was also ordered to pay £56.16 compensation for the criminal damage offence.