Southern Trust welcomes PIPS

The Southern Trust Board members welcomed a new joint partnership with PIPS Upper Bann and PIPS Hope and Support as Charity Partners for 2018-2020.

At a recent Trust Board meeting members got to hear about the important work PIPS do and about how both charities will use monies raised by the Trust to provide crisis counselling to support vulnerable people who are at risk of suicide and people who self-harm in the Southern Trust area, including Banbridge.

Since 2013, the Trust’s Charity of the Year scheme has raised over £268,000 to support local charities and over the next two years, Trust staff will help raise awareness and vital funds for both PIPS charities.

Launching the new partnership Southern Trust Director of Human Resources and Organisational Development, Vivienne Toal said: “We are delighted to welcome PIPS Upper Bann and PIPS Hope and Support as the Trust’s Charity Partners. We looking forward to working in partnership with both charities to help promote the work they do and to help raise much needed funds for the provision of their services in the Southern Trust area.

“We are appealing for Charity Champions who are needed to help make the partnership a great success. Champions can be members of Trust staff or volunteers with the charities and they will help to raise awareness of the charities and encourage others to get involved in fundraising activities.”