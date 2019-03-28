Southern Trust’s Gala Ball raises £12,000 for PIPS

The Southern Trust recently held a Gala Ball to raise funds for its charity partners - PIPS Hope and Support and PIPS Upper Bann which are public initiatives for the prevention of suicide and self harm.

The Gala raised a total of £12,000 which has been donated to both charities to provide crisis counselling to support vulnerable people who are at risk of suicide and people who self-harm in the Southern Trust area.

Trust staff, service users, friends, charity partners and local businesses were treated to an evening of fine dining and outstanding entertainment at the Trust’s ‘Alternative Christmas Party Charity Gala Ball’ in the Armagh City Hotel in February.

The evening featured a drinks reception, live music, dancing, an auction and a raffle. Guests were also treated to a special performance by the Trust’s Makaton Choir from Oakridge Social Education Centre in Dungannon.

Vivienne Toal of the Trust said: “I’m extremely proud that the Southern Trust has been associated with such a rewarding and worthwhile event.” PIPS can be contacted at www.pipsupperbann.com or 028 3831 0151 or www.pipsnewryandmourne.org or 028 3026 6195.