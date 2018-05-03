Southern Area men’s Health workshop

50 local men and women took part in the annual Southern Area Men’s Health (SAMH) workshop in the Palace, Armagh.

Funded by the Public Health Agency, the SAMH workshop explored realistic ways of supporting men’s health and wellbeing at work, and in the community.

Targeting statutory and voluntary sector service providers, community organisations, churches, sporting bodies, and employers, the event looked at how these organisations could add a men’s health dimension to their provision.

Entitled ‘The Main Man (and Woman)’, the event was organised by the Southern Area Men’s Health Group, which comprises Cancer Focus NI, Children and Young People’s Strategic Partnership, Closing the Gap, Armagh City Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council, Men’s Health Forum in Ireland, Southern Health and Social Care Trust, Youth Action NI, and the Public Health Agency.