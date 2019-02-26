Society get a History of Tea talk

The next meeting of Banbridge Historical Society will be held on Thursday, March 7 at 7.30pm when Robert Bell, the great-grandson of the founder of S D Bell and Co Ltd will give a talk on The History of Tea with particular reference to his great-grandfather’ business.

Robert’s ancestor, Samuel David Bell, started the business over 130 years ago, in 1887 on the corner site of Church Lane and Ann Street, Belfast. The firm expanded. Tea and coffee became the mainstays of the business. Around 1927 the firm moved into larger premises on the corner of Ann Street and Victoria Street and the wonderful aroma of freshly roasted coffee permeated Belfast’s streets.

Bell’s moved to their suburban Belfast premises at Knock in 1973 to their current headquarters, and the popular ‘Leaf & Berry’ coffee bar. It has become famous within the Northern Ireland jazz scene, with Java Jive Jazz Brunch on Sundays often sold out!

S.D.Bell’s teas and coffees are available online, at Knock, in St George’s Market and throughout Northern Ireland.

Robert represents the fourth generation of this fine Belfast institution and he will give a fascinating insight into the trade of tea and coffee.

Banbridge Historical Society welcomes visitors who are charged £3 for the night’s entertainment which includes light refreshments.