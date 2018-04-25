Social media post sparks a ‘big clean up’

A local councillor has praid tribute to the ‘power of social media’ which resulted in a major clean-up of Donaghacloney.

DUP councillor Mark Baxter, who is also a resident of Donaghacloney, said: “The power of social media brought this spring clean about, a local resident Laura Bond was fed up with the amount of litter strewn about the village so took to social media to register her disgust.

“Laura asked if anyone wanted to help her do something about it.

“I was then contacted and was more than happy to do what I could. I was able to source equipment through the Council’s “Adopt a Street Campaign“ and appealed for volunteers to help for a time.

“We filled 30 bags of litter in an hour and a half. This is great for the village and super for community relations and morale.

“It was great to see 28 volunteers take to the streets and take a bit of pride in the village, I’ll be

organising a few of these days every year as I realise government budgets are tight and the ratepayer is constantly picking up the tab for this.

“I want to commend Laura and all the folk who turned out on the day. Saturdays are busy for people so it was very much appreciated.”

* Do you have a story that you would like to see featured in the Banbridge Leader?

Then getting in touch with us couldn’t be easier...

Simply email your story - along with any photographs and captions - to news@banbridgeleader.co.uk

Or you can get in contact with us via our Twitter and Facebook accounts.