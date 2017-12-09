Snow and ice warning for remainder of weekend

A yellow warning of snow and ice remains in place for Northern Ireland this evening (Saturday) and tomorrow.

Transport NI said salting of roads considered to be at risk of ice is planned for this evening.

Road users are again being advised to exercise caution when travelling, particularly when driving on untreated roads.

Yellow means severe weather is possible over the next few days and that people should be aware that the weather may change or worsen.

The latest forecast from the Met Office gives a dry evening and night with some thickening cloud across southern counties with a low chance of some light snow towards dawn. Risk of ice. Minimum temperature -8°C.

Tomorrow (Sunday) it will be dry and bright in the north throughout the day. A fairly cloudy start in the south with some light snow for a time, but drier and brighter conditions will soon develop everywhere. Maximum temperature 2°C.

Outlook for Monday to Wednesday: cold and breezy with showers on Monday; cloudier on Tuesday with rain spreading east later in the day, then wet and windy on Wednesday.