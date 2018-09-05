Service of remembrance

Lower Iveagh District LOL No 1 held a short service of reflection and remembrance at Dromore Orange Hall on Saturday, September 1, the inaugural Orange Victims’ Day.

The brethren were welcomed by Bro Ian Ward (Worshipful District Master of Lower Iveagh District LOL No 1) and the service was conducted by Bro Rev Victor Neill, Grand Chaplain of County Down Grand Orange Lodge.

Herron family circle pictured at the family memorial plaque following a short service of reflection and remembrance at Dromore Orange Hall on Saturday 1st September (The inaugural Orange Victims' Day). L to R: Brian Mackey, Sally Herron, Carol Mackey, Mary Fee, Joy Bingham and Robert Herron. Included are Bros Ian Ward, Worshipful District Master (left) and Rev Victor Neill, Grand Chaplain of County Down Grand Orange Lodge (right).

Bro John Brennan (Listullycurran LOL No 616) gave the exhortation. Bro Robert Murphy (District Chaplain) led the prayers and Bro Robin Ward read the Scripture lesson.

Christine Ward presided on keyboard and led the singing of the well-known hymns, ‘The Lord’s my shepherd’ and ‘Abide with me’. After the Act of Remembrance, Bro Ward laid a wreath at the Herron family memorial plaque which was unveiled on the boundary wall of Dromore Orange Hall in April 2016 and is the only tangible memorial in Dromore to the history of the Troubles.

Town draper, William Herron (64), his wife Elizabeth (58) and daughter Noeline (27) died in the blaze after an incendiary device was planted in their Market Square drapery store in April 1976. The fire destroyed much of the shop and the family home above it, where the three victims died from suffocation. Bro William Herron was a member of Closkelt LOL 415 in Rathfriland District LOL No 3.

* A series of commemorative events also took place across Northern Ireland last weekend as the Institution marked its inaugural Orange Victims Day. The Loyal Order formally remember the 335 Orangemen and one Orangewoman murdered by terrorists during the Troubles. The day, which will become an annual event, also highlighted the ongoing plight of the injured and bereaved.