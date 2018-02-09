Seen using mobile while she was driving

While driving in Portadown a 32-year-old woman was seen by police using her mobile phone, Craigavon Magistrates Court heard last Friday.

Joanna Pawelczak, whose address was given to the court as Lisnisky Lodge, Portadown, was fined £75 for the offence, given three penalty points on her licence and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

For failing to produce her driving licence she was fined £100.

The court heard that on August 30 last year at 12.45pm she was seen using her phone while driving in Woodhouse Street, Portadown.

She was given a fixed penalty notice and asked to produce her licence within seven days but didn’t produce it.

A solicitor representing the defendant said she had lost her licence so could not produce it.

She had to reapply for it, the solicitor added.