Police have issued a missing persons alert for a teenage boy missing for four days.

Jimmy Connors is 16-years-old, and has links to Banbridge, Craigavon, Warrenpoint and Newry.

“He has not been seen since Thursday 22nd and is now being treated as a missing person,” said the PSNI.

“If you know where Jimmy is or if you see him, please call us immediately on 101. The reference number is 1468 of 22/02/18.”lease share,