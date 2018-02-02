Search for missing girl last seen in Craigavon

Police and the family of a young girl have appealed for information about her whereabouts after she went missing yesterday.

Eileen McConville was last seen about 3.15pm in the area of Craigavon hospital.

The PSNI said: “She was last thought to be wearing a black baseball cap and a green parka jacket. Eileen would be about 5’2 and petite build with long dark brown hair and green eyes.

“Eileen is not in any trouble, we would just to find her and make sure she’s OK.

“If you have any info about her or her whereabouts, please contact 101 and quote reference: 902 of 1-2-18. As always, your help is both vital and appreciated.