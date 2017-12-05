Schools raising their voices for hospice

School and community choirs from across the area will be raising their voices in song next week to support Southern Area Hospice Services (SAHS).

The event is being held at Tesco Extra Craigavon from Monday to Friday.

The choirs taking part include Richmount PS, Millington PS, Drumgor PS, St John the Baptist PS, Portadown. Tannaghmore PS, Armagh High School, St Anthony’s PS, St John’s PS. Gilford and St Mary’s Choir Lurgan.

Richhill Ladies’ Choir, Cantabile Choir, Lurgan, Loughshore Adult Choir and the Graham family will also be keeping shoppers entertained.

This year’s main sponsor is Ulster Carpets. Dalreen Buchanan, business support manager for the company, said, “We are proud to support this exciting event involving nearby schools and communities.

“It is a great opportunity to support the Southern Area Hospice who give invaluable care and support to those who need it most.”

Andy White, community champion for Tesco, said, “Both customers and staff love to see the children coming in, singing, dancing and playing their instruments.

“Christmas doesn’t start until the school choirs and community choirs have sung in Tesco Craigavon.”

SAHS provides vital support and care to people, living within the Southern Health Board Area, who are suffering from Cancer, Multiple Sclerosis, Motor Neurone Disease and other terminal illnesses.