Schoolchildren delighted at refurbished park

There were smiles all around when pupils from St Francis Primary took a break from lessons and joined Lord Mayor, Councillor Julie Flaherty, at the official opening of the newly refurbished and much enhanced play park in Loughbrickland.

With the completed project featuring an extensive range of brand new state of the art play equipment suitable for children of all ages and abilities and creating a stimulating new play park with a separate junior and senior section, pupils were suitably impressed with the end result.

Lord Mayor, Cllr Julie Flaherty Re-Opened Loughbrickland Play Park.

As part of the ongoing implementation of its play strategy, the council has spearheaded a multi-phase rolling refurbishment programme which has seen eight play parks in the borough benefit from a major makeover since May – bringing the total investment in high quality, well-equipped, fully inclusive and safe play parks to a staggering £650,000.

Speaking at the official opening, Lord Mayor Councillor Julie Flaherty said, “Thanks to an investment of £100,000, outdoor play provision in the village is now on a par with other upgraded sites across the borough. In addition to providing contemporary new play equipment, brightly coloured safety surfacing has been installed and fencing has also been erected to secure the site.

“Of course, credit must go to members of the local community and school children who engaged with us during the design process and gave their views on choice of play equipment.”

Lord Mayor, Cllr Julie Flaherty Re-Opened Loughbrickland Play Park with help from St Francis' Primary School pupils.

