School-run mum was three times the legal drink drive limit when tested

After leaving her child at school in the morning a 53-year-old woman was still over the limit when she collided with a lorry.

Dorota Pietraszkiewicz, Birchdale Manor, Lurgan, admitted driving with excess alcohol in her breath on November 27 this year.

She was fined £350 and banned from driving for one year.

For driving without due care and attention she was fined £50, ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy and given a concurrent one month ban.

Craigavon Magistrates Court heard last Wednesday that at 9.20am a two vehicle collision occurred at Francis Street in Lurgan.

The defendant’s car had collided with a lorry.

Police noticed intoxicating liquor on her breath and she failed a preliminary test with a reading of 99.

An evidential test gave a reading of 120 in breath - the legal limit is 35.

She made a full admission saying she had been leaving her daughter to school.

A solicitor representing the defendant said it was an unsavoury matter.

He added that it was a morning after incident and the reading would give great concern. It was poor judgement of her part.