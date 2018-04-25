Scarvagh House to host Northern Ireland CountrySports Fair

Scarvagh House, Banbridge is set to be infiltrated by a gaggle of geese and a paddling of ducks this May, with the return of the Northern Ireland CountrySports Fair.

This year the Fair, which is being held on May 26 and 27, will host Ireland’s First Duck and Goose Calling Championships, led by Dromore man and ‘Duck and Goose Whisperer’ Andrew Sloan.

The two-day country sports extravaganza will bring together country sport enthusiasts and families alike to enjoy all the best that country life has to offer through have a go activities including, archery, clay pigeon shooting and fly fishing.

New this year is a dedicated ‘Pet Arena’, and an expansion on the Main Arena’s live demonstrations.

Event Director, Derek Lutton said: “This year we’ll have everything from a vintage car display to country singing sensation Lisa McHugh, and we are of course, delighted to host Ireland’s first Duck and Goose Calling Championships.

“We’ll also celebrate country pursuits and have introduced more equestrian events this year – including a junior ‘Starter Stakes Derby’ event.

“We’re delighted to welcome a host of new exhibitors showcasing their wares, which range from glass and slate producers, to artisan bakers.

He added: “We’re also looking for budding country musicians, and up and coming country sports stars to enter our Scarvagh’s Country Music Idol and Young Country Sports Person of the Year competitions, visit our Facebook page for more information.

“We look forward to welcoming our visitors - old and new to this year’s event.”

Speaking at the launch of the NI CountrySports Fair, with regards to the ‘Duck and Goose Calling Championships’, Andrew Sloan said: “This type of competition is huge in America, and we have a number of talented callers in the area, and this is a great opportunity for them – we also expect to attract interest from further afield.

“Competitors will do a series of 90 second calls which mimic the birds, the most realistic caller will be named the winner. It’s fantastic to be part of such an iconic event, and we are encouraging both experienced and novice callers to have a go, I can’t wait to hear what competitors at the NI CountrySports Fair have to offer.”

The NI CountrySports Fair is proudly supported by Tourism NI, the Northern Ireland Regional Food Programme and ABC Council.

For further information on the event please visit www.countrysportsfairs.com. Find us on Facebook at facebook.com/countrysportsfairs or on Twitter at @CSFairs. To enter the ‘Duck and Goose Calling Championships’ please register online: http://www.countrysportsfairs.com/goose-duck-calling/