Say ‘I Do’ to Fairtrade Gold this Valentine’s

With Valentine’s Day approaching nothing says ‘I Love You’ more than the glitter of gold, but this year make sure you spread the love by choosing the perfect present that has the Fairtrade Gold Stamp.

Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon became a Fairtrade Borough back in May 2017 and the Council is committed to spreading the message and promote the importance of Fairtrade.

And as part of “Fairtrade Fortnight”, which takes place from February 25 – March 10, the Council will be collaborating with local schools and businesses on a number of events to promote the importance of Fairtrade, details of which will soon be posted on the council’s social media platforms.

Fairtrade Gold products range from bespoke designs to beautifully crafted collections, buying these products will make a real difference to the lives of miners, their families and communities.

Jewellery with the Fairtrade Gold Stamp is special. Buying it means you know the small-scale and artisanal miners were paid a fair price, giving them financial security. They also receive extra money to invest in building the future for their families and communities, through education, medical care and environmental projects.

Fairtrade Certified Gold is the world’s first independent ethical certification system for gold and is the latest chapter in the Fairtrade success story.

However if you won’t be going for gold this Valentine’s Day there are plenty of other products which carry the Fairtrade logo including flowers and chocolates. So, when you are out shopping for the perfect valentine gift, look out for and consider purchasing gifts with the logo.

For information on Fairtrade products go to www.fairtrade.org.uk/Buying-Fairtrade To discuss the forthcoming Council events, contact Laura Hughes or Ciaran Coleman at laura.hughes@armaghbanbridgecraigavon.gov.uk / ciaran.coleman@armaghbanbridgecraigavon.gov.uk