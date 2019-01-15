The Eden Project and the National Lottery are inviting people in the Banbridge area to mark June 1 and 2 in calendars and make The Big Lunch 2019 their New Year’s resolution for their community.

On The Big Lunch day, millions of people will be coming together to share food, have fun and get to know each other better. Grainne McCloskey, Northern Ireland manager of Eden Project Communities, hopes people in every village, town and city will celebrate community with The Big Lunch 2019.

She said: “We are inviting people in Banbridge to take the initiative and get the conversation started now in January, just by getting your free Big Lunch pack for your own street or group and inviting folk to save the date for The Big Lunch 2019 - first weekend of June.”

Grainne said: “Last year over 600 communities in Northern Ireland joined in with Big Lunch day to celebrate friendship, kindness and community. In 2019 we are encouraging ordinary people like you to organise a small get together to bring happiness to your neighbourhood. It can really lift the mood of your whole community - and if enough of them happen on the first weekend in June – together we could lift the mood of the whole country.”

The Big Lunch is from the Eden Project made possible by the National Lottery. Go to www.thebiglunch.com