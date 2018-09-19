Sadness at death of gentleman who founded Scarva haulage business

A profound sense of sadness has been felt throughout the district following the death of highly respected Scarva haulier, Mr Norman George Bailey.

Norman, who was the dearly loved husband of Edna, passed away at Craigavon Area Hospital on Sunday, 26 August after taking ill suddenly at his Glenloughan Road home.

Over the years Norman earned the respect of many and never shied away when it came to helping others out.

Born in Loughbrickland on 17 June, 1937, he attended school in the village, before beginning his working life driving a milk lorry.

Norman married the love of his life Edna Copeland on 13 July, 1962 at Ballydown Presbyterian Church and they enjoyed 56 happy years together up until his untimely passing.

After their marriage, they set up home together in Glascar, and also lived for a time in Banbridge and Loughbrickland, before moving to Scarva 47 years ago.

The couple had five children - Brenda, Errol, Clifford, Ivan and Leslie, who sadly passed away in April 1980, aged just five years.

During his early working life, Norman also drove for McCartan Quarries and Norman S Thompson, before becoming a land steward in 1966 at Brookfield Farm, Banbridge.

In 1967, he bought his own lorry and never looked back.

With the arrival of his NG Bailey builders supply haulage business, he proudly watched as the company flourished over the years.

Norman was delighted when his three sons followed in his footsteps and continued the family business, each with a lorry of their own.

Even though Norman retired eight years ago, he always maintained a keen interest in the business.

Last year was a particularly proud time for him as it marked the 50th anniversary of when he put his first lorry on the road.

To mark the special occasion, a new lorry took to the road in January this year.

Away from the lorries, Norman often spent many wonderful days away with Edna watching motorbike racing and the couple never missed an Isle of Man TT Race from 1984 until 2002.

In more recent times, Norman enjoyed getting to various truck runs across the country.

He was a man of great Christian faith and attended Aghaderg Parish Church in Loughbrickland every Sunday, up until two years ago when his health started to deteriorate.

Norman held many roles within the church and was a highly regarded member of the Select Vestry.

A lifelong member of the Orange Order and Royal Black Institution, he never missed a Twelfth and even this year managed to make it to the demonstration in Donaghcloney.

He was treasurer of Loughbrickland LOL 21 for over 40 years and just this year was presented with a beautiful clock to mark his dedication, which now takes pride of place in his home.

In the Royal Black, he was a member of Loughbrickland RBP 402 and every July enjoyed walking at the Thirteenth in Scarva.

Retired Canon George N Little - who knew Norman for many years - officiated at his funeral service in Aghaderg Parish Church, Loughbrickland, on Wednesday, 29 August.

The church was packed to overflowing, showing the high regard in which Norman was held within the community.

Following the service, burial took place in the adjoining churchyard.

Donations in lieu of flowers may be sent, if desired, to William Bell & Co Funeral Directors, 23 Kenlis Street, Banbridge BT32 3LR for Aghaderg Parish Church.

Norman is survived by his wife Edna, daughter Brenda, sons Errol, Clifford and Ivan, son-in-law Alan, daughters-in-law Janette and Ann, Errol’s partner Roberta, grandchildren, great-grandson, brother Walter and all the family circle.