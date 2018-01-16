Sadness as Banbridge man is laid to rest

There was great sadness in Banbridge recently following the death of local man Samuel (Sammy) Clegg.

Sammy, who was born on September 25, 1929 sadly passed away peacefully in Craigavon Area Hospital on January 3 and his funeral took place on January 5 to the new cemetery.

Sammy went to school in Banbridge as a young boy and later took employment with the Kennedy family on the Scarva Road herding and milking cows. He then went to work in Fergusons factory, Cowdys, Lurgan optical factory and finally the Richmond bakery.

Sammy married in the 1950s and set up home in Pound Street where his son Adrian was born on November 3, 1958. Adrian went on to marry Sharon in 1984 and Sammy was soon blessed with two grandchildren Robert Samuel and Jane Margaret, both grandchildren being named after their grandparents on both sides of the family.

On retirement, Sammy loved spending time at Ballyroney with Adrian and Sharon and his grandchildren, often staying from Sunday to Wednesday and enjoying the country life.

He was a very sociable man, enjoying the company of his friends at Banbridge Boys Club, The Golf Club, the Legion and the Loyal Institutions.

He loved dancing and music, was a snappy dresser and a charming “wee man”.

After taking a stroke in his mid seventies Sammy became less and less able to enjoy these hobbies but still attended his local Legion where his circle of friends supported and assisted his visits for as long as Sammy was able.

During this time he found new support and friends through Crozier Lodge.

Sammy spoke very fondly of all the staff and friends there and Adrian and Sharon recognise this by requesting donations in lieu of flowers to William Bell and Co. Funeral Directors, 23 Kenlis Street, Banbridge, BT32 3LR for Crozier Lodge (Cheques made payable to William Bell and Co.).

Sammy will be greatly missed by family and friends.

William Bell and Co. were entrusted with the funeral arrangements.