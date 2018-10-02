Sad passing of Molly Lutton (93)

Well known Banbridge woman Mrs Molly Lutton (93) sadly passed away on July 25 in Craigavon Area Hospital.

Mary, better known as Molly, of Maryville Crescent was born in 1925 to parents Stanley and Margaret Gilmore of Tullyconnaught, Corbet. She attended the old Ballydown School, and started work in Ballievey Factory where she met her husband David.

They married on 14 March 1953 and spent 15 years together until he passed away in Banbridge Hospital on February 15 1968. In her early 20s Molly came to know the Lord at Saturday night Gospel Meetings in Banbridge Orange Hall. She attended Ballydown Presbyterian Church, then later in 1975 joined the Banbridge Free Presbyterian Church, where she was a member up to two months before her passing. She worked in Banbridge Hospital and was in the Civil Nursing Reserve in the late 40s and early 50s. She started working in Wellworths in 1966, before retiring in 1990. Molly was a founder member of St John Ambulance in Banbridge from its beginning in 1978 until she retired as Divisional President in 1996. She was involved in the Senior Citizens and Arthritis Care for many years, associated with C.A.B and Friendship Group. She also enjoyed going to the D.C.F. and Torch Fellowship Meetings in the Church. Molly was a member of Rev. Ussher Greer Memorial W.L.O.L No 41 for 69 years, being Past Mistress and holding the office of Chaplin when she died. She was a long serving member of the D.U.P.

She leaves behind sons Trevor and Stanley, daughter Valerie, daughter-in-law Joy, grandchildren David, Mark, Stephen and great grandchildren Ella, Isaac and Will, also sisters Gwen Beck, Maureen Fletcher and Pearl Patterson and brother-in-law John Beck. Her funeral took place on Friday, July 27 in Banbridge Free Presbyterian Church, with Rev. David Smith, Rev. Fred Greenfield and Pastor Victor Maxwell taking part. She was buried in Ballydown Presbyterian Church Graveyard. Family flowers were placed on the grave and donations in lieu of flowers are being sent to William Bell and Co. Funeral Directors, 23 Kenlis Street, Banbridge, BT32 3LR for Arthritis Care and Church Missions (Cheques made payable to William Bell and Co.) William Bell and Co. had charge of the funeral arrangements.