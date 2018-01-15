Resignation of Barry McElduff - Sinn Fein statement in full

Sinn Fein MP Barry McElduff, who caused controversy after posed with a Kingsmill branded loaf on his head on the anniversary of the Kingsmill massacre, has resigned.

Michelle O'Neill statement in FULL:

“Yesterday evening, Barry McElduff informed me of his intention to resign as Sinn Féin MP for West Tyrone.

“Barry is doing so as a consequence of the unintended hurt caused to the Kingsmill victims and their loved ones by his recent social media tweet.

“Barry recognises that this controversy and his continuing role in public office is compounding the distress to the victims of Kingsmill, and again offers his profound apology to those families and to the wider victims community.

“Barry has served Sinn Féin and been a formidable champion for the people of West Tyrone at local government, Assembly and Westminster level over the past 20 years and has done so with great commitment, energy and determination.

“For this I want to personally thank Barry and his family, Paula, Niamh, Blannid and Patrick.

“Over the coming weeks Sinn Féin will focus our full efforts on the restoration of the power-sharing institutions on the basis of equality, integrity and respect and fulfil the mandate we received from the electorate in two successive elections last year.”

