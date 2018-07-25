Recruitment drive for part-time firefighters

The Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service has launched a recruitment drive for Community (Part-Time) Firefighters in Dromore and Banbridge.

Community firefighters help protect the local community and respond to emergency incidents including fires, road traffic collisions and other specialist service calls such as chemical spills, collapsed buildings and other types of rescues.

They also play a crucial role in providing safety advice and assistance in the local community.

NIFRS is looking to recruit people who can respond to Banbridge and Dromore Fire Stations within five minutes of being alerted by pager.

Brian Stanfield, Group Commander, Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service explains: “Simply put, NIFRS could not operate without our Community Firefighters as they provide the emergency fire and rescue services to local towns and villages across Northern Ireland.

“It is an extremely rewarding and interesting job.

“Local employers have an equally important role to play in the success of the Community Firefighter system by allowing their employees to become Community Firefighters.

“NIFRS greatly appreciates the support of local employers in helping provide the best possible fire and rescue service.”

Community Firefighters are paid a retaining fee, emergency call-out payments and a payment to attend a weekly drill night which is two hours per week in the evening.

Recruitment Information nights are being held at Dromore Fire Station on Wednesday, August 1, and Wednesday, August 8, from 7.30pm to 9.30pm, and at Banbridge Fire Station on August 6 from 7.15pm to 9.15pm.

The availability of applicants to respond to calls is critical to this role and they will need to be available for a minimum of 100 hours each week.

Full details are available at www.nifrs.org/careers