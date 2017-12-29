Recognition for two locals in 2018 New Year Honours list

Two local people have been named in the 2018 New Year Honours list.

Margaret Ann Shields from Dromore, an Administrative Assistant, Ministry of Defence, has been awarded the MBE for services to defence.

Frank Mulligan from Banbridge, a well known local archery coach, will receive the British Empire Medal (BEM) for services to archery and the arts in Northern Ireland.

Congratulating both local recipients, Upper Bann MLA Carla Lockhart said: “I would wish to congratulate these very deserving recipients. It is one of the highest honours and accolades to obtain such an honour from Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.”

The DUP representative added: “I am always thrilled to hear of local people being recognised in this way and I have no doubt that they and their families are very proud. I would like to thank them for their contribution to society, commend them and congratulate them on their joyous occasion.”