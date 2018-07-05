Rebecca Blackwood confirmed dead after crash in Co Down

A woman has tonight been confirmed dead following a road crash yesterday.

The crash happened on the Killyleagh Road in Killinchy, east Co Down, around 12.30am on Wednesday.

The police said that she was Rebecca Blackwood, aged 26.

It added that she was known as ‘Reba’ to her family and friends.

She had been taken to hospital, but died as a result of injuries sustained in the one-vehicle collision, which had involved a blue Toyota Yaris.

Police are appealing to anyone who was travelling along the Killyleagh Road around the time of the collision and saw this vehicle or has dashcam footage to contact them on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 56 of 04/07/18.