Rathfriland YFC hold meeting

Recently Rathfriland YFC held their Annual General Meeting chaired by Benjamin Allen from Collone YFC.

The club would like to thank all outgoing office bearers and committee members for their dedication and effort over the year and congratulate the following club members on taking up their new roles mid April within the club committee.

Rathfriland YFC held their Annual General Meeting. Pictured are the Incoming club Committee.

Alison Gracey has held the position of Secretary for the club for the past four years, however has stepped down to go on her travels. The club and committee of Rathfriland Young Farmers would like to thank her for the hard work and effort she has put in and wish her safe travels.

On Friday, February 15, Rathfriland Young Farmers are hosting a Valentines Social with the evening’s entertainment provided by Embrace Socials. Doors open at 7.45pm and the event starts at 8.15pm. Entrance fee is £5 which includes a light supper. This event will be held in Rathfriland Young Farmers Club Hall, Downpatrick Street, Rathfriland and is open for all age groups, everyone will be very welcome.

For information follow us on Facebook at Rathfriland Young Farmers Club or call Alison Gracey on 07938877089.