Quantity of cigarettes stolen during burglary

Police are appealing for a witness who may be able to help with their enquiries following a burglary on Monday.

Shortly before 4am on Monday, there was a burglary at Dewarts filling station, Waringstown.

A quantity of cigarettes was stolen from inside the store.

A posting on the PSNI Banbridge Facebook page stated: “It is believed a member of the public has walked past a vehicle that was involved in this incident shortly before it occurred in the Cambrai Heights area of Waringstown.

“Was this person you or do you know any other information surrounding this.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police by either telephoning 101 quoting reference 134 07/01/2019 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.