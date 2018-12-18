Pupils investigate the ‘Power of Uniform’

Congratulations to Banbridge Academy’s Year 13 Psychology students Lauren Graham, Pearl Sibanda and Emma Harrison,

The trio were awarded a Highly Commended second place for the presentation of their research project ‘The Social Power of Uniform’ at the fifth Annual A Level

Adam Hanna, Mr R S McLoughlin (Principal) and Mr B Leslie (Teacher).

Conference held by the Northern Ireland Branch of the British Psychological Society (NIBPS) at Queen’s University Belfast.

Three teams from the Academy were entered and they all produced research of the highest standard and were judged by representatives from Queen’s, Ulster University and the British Psychological Society.

Year 14 pupils, Claire Liggett, Natalya English and Chloe Jackson investigated ‘Obedience and conformity in the Youth of today!’ and the other Year 13 team including Cathy Hanna, Katelyn Gardiner and Hannah Saul studied ‘The Matching Hypothesis in relation to physical attraction’.

All presenters received a certificate and we hope these pupils will follow in the footsteps of previous winners from Banbridge Academy who have gone on to study

Psychology at QUB, Ulster University and St Andrew’s University.