‘Punch up at a wedding’ incident

A ‘punch up at a wedding’ was one of the more unusual - or possibly quite routine - incidents police dealt with over the past few days.

The revelation came on the PSNI Craigavon Facebook page as the ever clever Officer ‘M’ - back from their holiday - got caught up with policing issues in the Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon area.

The page reported: “Nothing says ‘Happy wedding day!’ like a good punch up...

“That’s just one of the arrests our crews have made in a busy few days since the weekend in Craigavon and Banbridge.

“Since then, there have been 22 arrests for a whole range of offences.

“Sadly, the same easily preventable and entirely unacceptable themes keep recurring as you’ll see. The arrests included:

• 2 x common assault and threats to kill (one a domestic)

• 4 x common assault (2 domestics and then the wedding ding dong!)

• 2 x bench warrants

• 1 x sexual assault

• 1 x revocation of prison license

• 2 x mental health detentions

• 1 x AOABH

• 1 x Money warrant

• 1 x GBH

• 3 x drink driving, 2 of which were after RTCs!

• 1 x (this guy had a bad day!) criminal damage, bench warrant, no license, no insurance, driving whilst disqualified, drink driving and failing to answer police bail.

• 1 x disorderly behaviour.

• 2 x burglary!

“We also took uninsured cars off the road, issued PNDs for a variety of road traffic offences, and had the odd coffee in between...

“Stay safe out there,”