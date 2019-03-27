Public’s views sought on A1 roads scheme

The Department for Infrastructure is seeking the public’s views on the proposed £67 million A1 junctions phase 2 road improvement scheme.

The Environmental Impact Assessment Report and draft statutory orders for the scheme have now been published.

The main proposals for the improvement scheme include:

* Closure of all gaps in the central reserve and provision of a continuous central reserve safety barrier between Hillsborough Roundabout and Loughbrickland;

* The construction of a further four new flyover type junctions at Listullycurran Road; Gowdystown Road; Skeltons Road/Drumneath Road; and Waringsford Road;

* A northbound on-slip to the A1 from Castlewellan Road, Banbridge;

* A new link road from the Milebush Road to the existing Hillsborough Road Junction at Dromore;

* Closure of a number of Private Accesses along the route with the remainder operating for left-in / left-out movements only;

* Closure of all mainline bus-stops with new bus stops provided at the four new grade separated junctions;

The public consultation opened this week and will run until June 28.

Members of the public are asked to submit their views by letter or email.

Details are available at www.infrastructure-ni.gov.uk/articles/a1-junctions-phase-2-overview.

Following the public consultation, the Department will attempt to resolve any objections raised and depending on the number and nature of objections, it may then be necessary to hold a Public Inquiry.