PSNI appeal to locate stolen farm machinery

Police have appealed for assistance in locating a red Keveraland power harrow which was stolen on July 27.

Armagh PSNI, in a post on Facebook said: "A red Keveraland power harrow has been stolen from a farm yard in the Hamiltonsbawn area sometime overnight (the night of 27th into morning of 28th July).

"The item would be similar to the attached picture.

"If you see one or are offered one for sale or simply have seen one being moved in this area in the last 24 hours please call 101 and quite ref 930 of 28th July 2018. "