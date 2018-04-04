Proposal for apartment block

Plans have been sumitted for a new deveopment in Tandragee

The propoisal is for a £1.2 million apartment block on Madden Road.

It’s proposed to construct a the three-storey block on vacant land to the rear of Cullen’s pub on Market Street.

The block would consist of a total of 14 apartments.

The applicant is Richhill man Rodney Williamson.

Access would be from Madden Road with ground floor level parking provided.

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council are consideraing the proposal and has already written to NI Water, Department for Infrastructure Roads and the Historic Environment Division, seeking their views.

A decision is expected in the coming months.