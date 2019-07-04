Prestigious opportunity for New-Bridge student

New-Bridge Integrated College Art and Design student Deimante Keturakyte has been awarded a place on the prestigious 2019 Architectural Drawing Summer School.

This is the third iteration of the Summer School, which will be held in Somerset from August 24 to 29.

The programme has been widely praised as providing an unrivalled insight into architecture as a subject, and their likely life in university.

This wonderful accolade follows the work done by Deimante as a result of having received the Carson Bursary to complete her architectural design based on this year’s theme for IEM, Perspectives.

A school spokesperson said: “We are very proud of Deimante’s achievements and she is an inspiration to all our students to follow their passion to achieve success.”

The Summer School is organised by the Royal Fine Art Commission Trust in association with Drawing Matter, Hauser and Wirth Somerset, Kingston School of Art, Queen’s University Belfast and Bruton School for Girls with generous sponsorship from Eric Parry.

Expert tuition will be led by Andrew Clancy, Professor of Architecture at Kingston, with a team of tutors and experts from each of the universities.

The application was looking for intelligent and communicative young people with a keen interest in the designed environment, an inquisitive attitude and a positive approach to learning.

The intention of the programme is to give students an opportunity, at what could be a pivotal point in their intellectual development, to gain an understanding from professionals about the built world around them.