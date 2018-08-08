Positive news for   local Musical Society

An extraordinary meeting was held last week to discuss the sustainability and future of Banbridge Musical Society.

The society had been faced with dwindling numbers in recent years and was facing the possibility of folding after 74 years in existence.

Although closure of the society was a possible outcome of the meeting, the committee - a group of about 10 people who run the society, were determined not to let that happen.

Ahead of last week’s extraordinary meeting, an appeal was made by the society for new and returning members to help revitalize the society and progress for years to come.

There were over 50 people in attendance, including some prospective new members, and all those present showed their commitment to the future of their musical society.

The meeting opened with an address from Chairperson Rosemary Kelly and then discussion was opened to the floor were many positive opinions and suggestions were shared with the room.

A new committee was formed with some fresh, new faces to bring new ideas and many members agreed to join sub-groups to help the committee in various areas.

It was unanimously agreed that main priority for 2018/2019 is to recruit new teenage and adult members, particularly from the local area.

In the past number of years we have seen very little support from our members at fundraising events etc. Adult cast numbers have also

Banbridge Musical Society would love to hear from any readers who might be considering joining up.

Being part of a musical society is a great way to try something new, build confidence, learn new skills and, most of all, to make new friends.

If you would like more information about the Society or to have a chat about joining, contact Rosemary on 07712 658630. You can also find out more on the Society’s Facebook www.facebook.com/banbridgemusical