A Sinn Fein candidate has become the first to be elected in the Craigavon DEA of ABC Council.

Catherine Nelson was elected on transfers at Stage Four with a total vote of 2072.

Her party colleague Michael Tallon was eliminated - the third candidate after the elimination of Aontu candidate Fergal Lennon and Alliance Party candidate Sean Hagan.

SDLP candidate Thomas Larkham is now polling at 1591 votes.