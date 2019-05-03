Recounts lead to late night count in Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon election count

Recounts at the Armagh Cit y, Banbridge and Craigavon election have led to a late night session with expectations that the count will continue tomorrow.

Tonight Sinn Fein Cllr Liam Mackle became the latest member of the council joining Lurgan party colleague Keith Haughian and Ulster Unionist newcomer Louise McKinstry.

However the Cusher District Electoral Area is proving problematic with a recount request at Stage 5 of the count.

So far it appears the SDLP's Seamus Livingstone has been eliminated as has Alliance Party's Gareth Hay and Independent Paul Bowbanks.

Currently elected are Independent Paul Berry, Sinn Fein's Brona Haughey, Ulster Unionist Jim Speers and the DUP's Gareth Wilson.