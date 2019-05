Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council is to have a new councillor after SDLP candidate Thomas Larkham scooped a seat.

Cllr Larkham had campaigned heavily in the Craigavon area and had backed the Save the Craigavon Park and Lakes campaign.

Thomas Larkham

He was elected on the fifth count with 1817 votes in the Craigavon District Electoral Area.

Currently trailing is Ulster Unionist candidate Kate Evans with 998 votes.