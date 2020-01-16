Lockhart focuses on abortion in maiden speech

DUP Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart has used her maiden speech in the House of Commons to call on the British Government to stop legislation for abortion laws for Northern Ireland.

During her speech she highlighted her pro union position but reached out to others in the constituency and said she would be an MP for all of the people of Upper Bann.

She also gave an invitation to her fellow MPs to visit Upper Bann.

The DUP representative focused on areas she wants to champion across Upper Bann, special needs education, investment in mental health services and in particular suicide prevention given the high number of people who appear to feel they have nowhere to turn.

As a result of a motion brought before the House of Commons last year the British Government has drawn up legislation to introduce abortion in Northern Ireland.

Ms Lockhart said in her speech these were the most extreme abortion measures in Europe and opposition has widespread.

In closing she asked the Minister to pause their process, to consult with legislators in Westminster and Stormont and to let the people of Northern Ireland decide rather than the coach and horses approach seemingly taken by the Government.

Speaking following the speech Carla Lockhart said, “it was a high honour to give my maiden speech in the Mother of all Parliaments.

“It was an opportunity to showcase Upper Bann and draw attention once again to the most liberal abortion laws in Northern Ireland.

“We have an opportunity now with the Assembly sitting to try and repeal section 9 of the Assembly Formation Act which would see the situation on abortion taken back into the hands of the Assembly.”