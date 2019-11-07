Kate Hoey reveals NI election plans

Labour MP Kate Hoey has rejected all speculation of her standing as a unionist candidate in Northern Ireland in the forthcoming Westminster election.

There had been speculation that she might stand in north Down, Fermanagh South Tyrone, or Upper Bann.

However she told the News Letter she had no plans to be standing in Northern Ireland.

She had announced she will not seek re-election after 30 years as the member for Vauxhall.

“I will be in Northern Ireland during the election and quite probably in north Belfast campaigning depending on what is happening,” she said. “I will be also be voting in Northern Ireland, for a pro-unionist candidate.”

“I will still involved with victims of terrorism and the campign to get Libyan Semtex redress too.”

She caused controversy within her party in the 2016 EU referendum as a leading pro-Brexit figure, campaigning alongside Nigel Farage.