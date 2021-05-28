Proposals submitted for ball catch net at Banbridge GAA club

Submitted by agent Tony Campbell, on behalf of Clann na Banna CLG the application will, if approved, see the erection of a ball stop/catch 12m in height and 30m wide to the rear of existing goalposts at the club’s ground.

The site of this installation will be at lands approximately 30m west of 13 Ballygowan Park.

According to the application form, the 0.1 hectare site is currently used as a GAA pitch and the installation of the net is not expected to bring any more visitors or vehicles to the site.

Submitted on Tuesday, May 11, the planning application was validated on the same day.