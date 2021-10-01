Improvements to play area

Lodged by Council’s lead corporate project officer, David Leemon, the application seeks permission to refurbish and extend the play park found at Legananny Road, Scarva.

Under the plans, the existing play equipment will be removed as will the bins, seating and furniture to be replaced with new bitmac and wetpour surfacing, play equipment, bins and street furniture.

The application form notes the 0.11 hectare site is home to an existing play area and green spac.

At present the play area has 959m2 of dedicated floorspace but this will be extend by a further 97m2 creating a total floorspace of 1,056m2 under this proposal.

At present 27 vehicles attend the site on a daily basis and this leads to 77 people visiting the site (75 visitors and two employees). Should these plans come to fruition these numbers are expected to increase.

A further 25 visitor vehicles are expected at the site and this will lead to a further 75 people attending the site with Council also anticipating the need for an additional two staff members to attend the site on a daily basis. This will take the total number of people visiting the site on an average daily basis to 154.

Submitted and validated on Friday, September 10 the applications consultation period will come to an end on Friday, October 22.

It will also be advertised until Friday, October 22.

Read here:- Markethill roundabout call

