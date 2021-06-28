‘Concern’ at number of flags in ‘mixed housing developments’ across Upper Bann

MLA John O’Dowd said his office has been receiving several complaints about the erection of Union flags and other ‘loyalist regalia’ in mixed housing developments.

The Upper Bann MLA said: “Residents from across communities have informed me they don’t want or support such displays .

“The use of flags etc to mark out territory is nothing new but there appears to be attempts to intimidate Catholic families from certain areas by the use of flags and other displays.

Union flags at the roundabout at the entrance to Craigavon Hospital.

“The police must investigate the motivation of such displays rather than simply saying it’s a community matter or its someone else’s problem. Intimidation is policing matter.

Meanwhile Sinn Féin is to bring forward a council motion on neutral town centre’s.

The party said: “We have been contacted by businesses concerned about the impact of flags and banners marking out territory in our town centres.

“Retailers are trying to rebuild after the pandemic and these displays deter people from using our town centres.”

Sinn Féin group leader Councillor Liam Mackle stated: “Town centres should be free from intimidation of this type and be places that all people can feel welcome and want to shop in.

“Government agencies including the police need to step up and help our businesses.

“Town centres should be neutral spaces,” said Councillor Mackle.

-

-

Man stabbed in back as he sat outside NI cafe Read full story here

-

-

Editor’s Message:

Thank you for reading this article. We’re more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.